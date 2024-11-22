...And Lupin Labs Sets Its Sights On Overseas Expansion

Lupin Laboratories of India, which is expected to finalize a joint venture with a Russian company to set up manufacturing facilities this year, has declared its intention of establishing a unit in North America to produce an oral cephalosporin range of products.
Group chairman Mr D B Gupta has said that details regarding capacity, investment and a marketing partner are now being worked out. The plant in North America is expected to be started this year.
Lupin is also targeting the markets of the Philippines, the Commonwealth of Independent States, China, Vietnam and Indonesia for its products. And as previously reported, Lupin has tied up with Merck Generics (a unit of Germany's Merck group) to market a range of injectable cephalosporins in finished form, which will be manufactured by Lupin in India (Marketletter July 3).
