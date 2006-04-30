Andara shows preclinical promise in nerve regeneration study

USA-based Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology systems says that data from studies of its Andara Oscillating Field Stimulator demonstrated that the product induced nerve regeneration and functional recovery in preclinical models of spinal cord injury. The results build on the findings of an earlier Phase Ia study, which showed that the technology restored some sensation and function in patients who were treated with the device within 18 days of their injuries.

The work, which was carried out in collaboration with researchers at the University of Indiana and the Center for Paralysis Research at Purdue University, was presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, held in California. Principal investigator Scott Shapiro said that the preclinical results had been achieved via a combination of the device and a small-molecule drug called inosine. The technology is the subject of a patent filing, under which the Massachusettes-headquartered firm holds an exclusive license.