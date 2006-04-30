Friday 22 November 2024

Andara shows preclinical promise in nerve regeneration study

30 April 2006

USA-based Cyberkinetics Neurotechnology systems says that data from studies of its Andara Oscillating Field Stimulator demonstrated that the product induced nerve regeneration and functional recovery in preclinical models of spinal cord injury. The results build on the findings of an earlier Phase Ia study, which showed that the technology restored some sensation and function in patients who were treated with the device within 18 days of their injuries.

The work, which was carried out in collaboration with researchers at the University of Indiana and the Center for Paralysis Research at Purdue University, was presented at the annual meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, held in California. Principal investigator Scott Shapiro said that the preclinical results had been achieved via a combination of the device and a small-molecule drug called inosine. The technology is the subject of a patent filing, under which the Massachusettes-headquartered firm holds an exclusive license.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze