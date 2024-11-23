Anesta's Actiq "Not Approvable"

Anesta Corp has received a "not approvable" letter from the US Food andDrug Administration for Actiq (fentanyl citrate), its lollipop treatment for chronic and breakthough pain in cancer patients. Shares were down $6, or 29%, on the day of the announcement.
William Moeller, chief executive officer, said in a statement that the company was surprised, and added that the letter was puzzling in light of its collaboration with the FDA in the Actiq clinical program during the past four years. Earlier this year, an FDA advisory committee voted 19-0 to recommend approval of the drug to treat breakthrough pain in patients already on opioid analgesia (Marketletter October 6).
The FDA decision was probably based on balancing the drug's benefits to its intended population with the risks it may pose to unintended users, said Mr Moeller, adding that the agency simply needed more time to evaluate the situation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze