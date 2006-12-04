Angiomax cuts risk of ACS major bleeding 47%

The November 22 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine published encourating results from the ACUITY study, a landmark clinical trial exploring the potential of the injectable anti-clotting medicine Angiomax (bivalirudin) in the treatment of acute coronary syndromes. According to the drug's originator, USA-based The Medicines Company, Angiomax monotherapy was effective and reduced the risk of major bleeding, a key risk factor for mortality, 47% compared to the combination of injectable drugs conventionally used in ACS patients.

The ACUITY study is one of the largest ACS clinical trials ever conducted to evaluate anti-clotting therapies administered in the hospital setting. Enrolling 13,819 patients in 17 countries, investigators employed an early invasive strategy, starting anticoagulant therapy at arrival to the emergency department and quickly moving patients to the cardiac catheterization laboratory for evaluation and, in most cases, a percutaneous coronary intervention.

Each year in the USA, 5 million people go to the emergency department with chest pain, of which about 1.4 million are identified with ACS. The ACUITY trial results demonstrated that, compared to a standard heparin combination, Angiomax provided similar protection from heart attacks, death and re-blockage of the diseased coronary artery (revascularization), while significantly reducing bleeding in ACS patients.