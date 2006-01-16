Angiotech initiates US trial of 5-FU CVC

Canada's Angiotech Pharmaceuticals has initiated a US pivotal study examining an antimicrobial central venous catheter. The trial enrolled its first patient in Rapid City, South Dakota, and will involve approximately 600 patients at 20 centers across the country. The multicenter study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of a CVC coated with the non-traditional anti-infective agent 5-flourouracil.

Central venous catheters are usually inserted into critically ill patients for extended periods of time to administer fluids, drugs and nutrition, as well as facilitate frequent blood draws. One of the complications associated with their use is infection from catheter contaminations and, if they progress to the bloodstream, these infections can become life-threatening. Each year, 3.5 million CVCs are used in the USA leading to 250,000 CVC-related infections and an estimated 40,000 deaths. According to Angiotech, the cost of caring for these patients is estimated to be as high as $56,000 per infection.

The Vancouver-based speciality drugmaker is developing its anti-infection platform using the drug 5-FU in order to address concerns voiced by the US Centers for Disease Control regarding overuse of traditional antibiotics, which can contribute to a rise in resistant bacteria. Angiotech noted that anti-infective coatings are being used more frequently each year and are currently employed in approximately 20% of CVC products implanted.