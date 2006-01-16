Angiotech starts to recruit in 5-FU CVC trial

Vancouver, Canada-based Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, has enrolled its first patient in a US pivotal trial examining an antimicrobial central venous catheter. This multicenter, 600-patient study is designed to evaluate the efficacy of a CVC coated with the drug 5-flourouracil, a non-traditional anti-infective agent.
Central venous catheters are usually inserted into critically-ill patients for extended periods of time to administer fluids, drugs and nutrition, as well as facilitate frequent blood draws. Approximately 3.5 million CVC catheters are used in the US annually leading to 250,000 CVC-related infections and an estimated 40,000 deaths. The firm says that the cost of caring for these patients is estimated to be as high as $56,000 per infection.
