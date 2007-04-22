Anika's Elevess gets EU CE Mark

USA-based Anika Therapeutics has received CE Mark certification for the commercial sale of its cosmetic dermatology product, Elevess, in the European Union. The injectable soft tissue filler for facial wrinkles, scar remediation and lip augmentation is based on Anika's chemically-modified hyaluronic acid (HA) technology, and incorporates the local anesthetic lidocaine.
"Receiving CE Mark approval for Elevess is a milestone in our commercialization efforts with Galderma, our worldwide distribution partner," said Charles Sherwood, Anika's chief executive. "Elevess is designed for longer durability thanks to its new proprietary cross linking technology and its higher concentration of HA. In addition, Elevess will be the first HA product containing lidocaine to be commercialized for use in cosmetic dermatology. Lidocaine improves patient comfort and satisfaction, providing physicians with a new alternative for their esthetic practice," he added.
The commercial launch of the product in the EU and around the world is expected to commence in the second half of the year. Anika estimates that the global market for cosmetic fillers is approximately $600.0 million, with the EU representing approximately 25% of that market.
