Thursday 5 December 2024

Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum

Visit event website
26 February 202527 February 2025
Zurich, SwitzerlandHilton Zurich Airport Hotel
This Forum is for major corporate and financial investors and pharma licensing executives and advisors who are seeking to network with biotechs.

The main programme is spread over 2 days and will feature more than 12 hours of high-level keynotes and panel discussions. In addition, there will be a global company showcase of 50+ presentations by established public, private, emerging, and seed companies, offering innovative solutions and seeking investment and partnering opportunities. This will include a limited number of live presentations taking place in dedicated presentation tracks, alongside virtual company showcases, which will be available on demand during the virtual week. 

Today's issue

Outlook nabs NICE nod in wet AMD
Biotechnology
Outlook nabs NICE nod in wet AMD
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Imfinzi first immunotherapy to win LS-SCLC nod
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Relmada rocking after fresh failure in depression
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
A first for Merus’ Bizengri with FDA nod
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
FDA considers Columvi combo in earlier treatment setting
5 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Importance of affordable healthcare to Australians; survey
5 December 2024
Biotechnology
Govt steps to increase access to sickle cell disease treatments in USA
5 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze