Annual International Congress on the Future of Breast Cancer® West

12 July 202413 July 2024
California, USAMarriott Marquis San Diego Marina
The 23rd Annual International Congress on the Future of Breast Cancer West will provide clinicians with updates on recent advances in the treatment of breast cancer.

The  program will focus on the practical implications of emerging data for patient care in the clinic. Recent data and their clinical impact are highlighted throughout the program, with expert perspectives on how to apply the evidence to individualize therapy for patients with breast cancer. Current areas of controversy or uncertainty will also be debated, with discussion of ongoing clinical trials and investigational approaches designed to address these questions.

This conference provides a unique opportunity for medical, surgical, and radiation oncologists and other health care professionals to learn from and interact with international leaders in the field of breast cancer to increase knowledge, apply new data to practice, and, ultimately, improve patient outcomes.


