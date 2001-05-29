AnorMED discontinues AMD-3100 in HIV trial

AnorMED is to discontinue the development of its chemokine inhibitorAMD-3100 in HIV due to abnormal cardiac activity seen in two patients receiving the drug in clinical trials. In addition, AMD-3100 did not meet the criteria for efficacy at the doses evaluated in the study. Michael Abrams, chief executive of AnorMED, said the firm was disappointed with the discontinuation as AMD-3100 was its lead product within its chemokine inhibitor program, although other candidates are further back in development.