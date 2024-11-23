Ansan Pharmaceuticals Interim Data With Pivanex Injection

- Ansan Pharmaceuticals has released interim data from Phase Ib trial with Pivanex Injection (AN9), for treatment-resistant cancer patients. One of three patients with lung cancer saw a 50% reduction in tumor size, with more lung cancer patients currently being enrolled. Six patients with gastrointestinal cancers demonstrated no response to therapy. No significant side effects have thus far been recorded. The company is also planning to file an Investigational New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for a topical formulation of the drug, its second cancer product.