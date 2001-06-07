Antares/BioSante start Ph II trial of LibiGel

Antares Pharma and BioSante Pharmaceuticals have initiated a Phase IIclinical trial of the latter's transdermal testosterone gel, LibiGel, which utilizes the former's proprietary advanced gel technology for drug delivery through the skin, in the treatment of female sexual dysfunction caused by testosterone deficiency. The study will be conducted in hysterectomized women with low levels of the hormone. LibiGel delivers testosterone into the bloodstream evenly over time and is based on a gel technology that, according to Antares' chief executive Roger Harrison, is "accurate, easy to apply and discreet."