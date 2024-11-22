Anti-HIV Smokebush Drug Moves Ahead

Australian company AMRAD Corp has reached an agreement with the Western Australian Department of Conservation and Land Management to continue with research into conocurvone, a Western Australian smokebush (Conospermum)-derived compound that has shown activity against HIV, and related molecules.

In the fall of 1993, the US National Cancer Institute said the compound was the most potent anti-HIV agent to emerge thus far from its drug screening program. AMRAD is in the advanced stages of concluding a license from the NCI to develop this technology. The NCI had previously been in dispute with the Australian government over the rights to the compound.