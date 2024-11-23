Antibiotics Rule In Greece Attacked

Greek pharmacists, doctors and health fund enrollees have deplored theMinistry of Employment and Social Security's statement that third-generation antibiotics may only be prescribed through state health insurance funds following an "antibiogram." They say that it takes three days to obtain the test results, during which time a patient's condition can deteriorate, and that not all towns have facilities for the tests.
The Deputy Minister for Employment and Social Security, Mr Farmakis, denies that the funds are trying to save money by depriving insured people of drugs. He says the aim is to protect public health, as uncontrolled use of certain antibiotics can be dangerous. Greeks consume more antibiotics per head than other Europeans, with spending in 1995 of 92 billion drachmas ($355.9 million), and infections are becoming resistant to antibiotics.
He also says many people profit out of Greece's 500 billion-drachma drug market, so there will be reactions against moves to curb unnecessary consumption. The Marketletter's local correspondent says this figure is probably exaggerated, given informal industry estimates of about 300 billion drachmas for 1996. The real figure probably lies between the two.
