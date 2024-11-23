Antibody-Based Angiogenesis Blocker

A Phase I trial of a monoclonal antibody-based drug which can block theprocess of angiogenesis has now started in the USA. It is thought to be the first time that an antibody has reached the clinic for this indication. Angiogenesis inhibitors are thought to hold promise in the treatment of a range of proliferative diseases, including cancer. The Phase I trial will involve 15 patients with incurable cancer, and is expected to last for approximately one year.

The antibody, Vitaxin, targets the alphav-beta3 receptor on endothelial cells. It is derived from a murine antibody (LM609) and is exclusively licensed by Ixsys Inc of San Diego, USA, from the Scripps Research Institute. Vitaxin has been "humanized" to render it less immunogenic to patients, and therefore more suitable for multiple dosing. LM609 has been shown to decrease blood vessel formation and cause regression of tumors in several animal models.