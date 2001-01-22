Antisense leukemia drug enters trials

Genta has started two new clinical trials of its flagship antisensedrug, Genasense, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, respectively. Genasense blocks Bcl-2, a protein that is overexpressed in many forms of leukemia and is considered a major factor contributing to resistance of these diseases to standard treatment.

The CLL study will look at Genasense treatment as a monotherapy, while the AML trial will investigate the drug in combination with Wyeth-Ayerst's Mylotarg (gemtuzumab ozogamicin). Both trials will be conducted at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in the USA and enroll patients who have failed first-line therapy for these forms of leukemia.