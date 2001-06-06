Antisoma faces delay for lead product

Antisoma of the UK has said that it faces an 18-month delay in filingfor US approval of its lead product, pemtumomab (formerly Theragyn) for ovarian cancer, after the US Food and Drug Administration asked it to extend the number of patients in a Phase III trial in order to improve its statistical power. The move comes after a lower-than-expected mortality rate in the initial stages of the study. The news drove the company's share price down nearly 18% to L1.55 ($2.19), as it emerged that the drug is unlikely to reach the market before 2004.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze