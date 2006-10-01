Antisoma's AS1404 boosts survival in Ph II NSCLC trial

UK-based Antisoma, a specialist in the development of oncology drugs, says that data from a Phase II trial of AS1404 in non-small cell lung cancer shows that the agent confers a substantial survival benefit.
The company explained that patients who received AS1404, as well as standard chemotherapy, had a median survival time of 14.0 months versus 8.8 months in those who were treated with chemotherapy alone. In addition, those who received the drug had a 27% lower risk of dying than subjects in the chemotherapy arm.
Antisoma said that the agent is also in trials as a treatment for prostate and ovarian cancer, and added that it is in talks with a number of companies regarding potential out-licensing deals.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze