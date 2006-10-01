Antisoma's AS1404 boosts survival in Ph II NSCLC trial

UK-based Antisoma, a specialist in the development of oncology drugs, says that data from a Phase II trial of AS1404 in non-small cell lung cancer shows that the agent confers a substantial survival benefit.

The company explained that patients who received AS1404, as well as standard chemotherapy, had a median survival time of 14.0 months versus 8.8 months in those who were treated with chemotherapy alone. In addition, those who received the drug had a 27% lower risk of dying than subjects in the chemotherapy arm.

Antisoma said that the agent is also in trials as a treatment for prostate and ovarian cancer, and added that it is in talks with a number of companies regarding potential out-licensing deals.