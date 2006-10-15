Antisoma's AS1404: substantial survival benefit over chemo

UK cancer drug developer Antisoma has reported strong final data from a Phase II trial of AS1404 in non-small cell lung cancer, which show very substantial survival benefit. Patients on AS1404, in addition to standard chemotherapy, had a median survival of 14.0 months, compared with 8.8 months in those treated with chemotherapy alone. This 5.2-month difference is one of the largest ever seen in a randomized controlled trial combining a novel agent with first-line chemotherapy for lung cancer.
Across the duration of the trial, patients treated with AS1404 had a 27% lower risk of dying than those receiving chemotherapy alone. Safety data from the trial were also encouraging. The addition of AS1404 to chemotherapy was well tolerated. These findings extend those announced in June and strongly support Antisoma's plans for a phase III trial in lung cancer.
The lung cancer study is one of three Phase II trials of the aptamer drug candidate. Positive prostate specific antigen response data were recently reported from a trial in prostate cancer and encouraging early data have been presented from an ovarian cancer study. Antisoma is currently in talks with a number of companies with a view to licensing the agent.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze