Friday 22 November 2024

Antisoma's AS1404: substantial survival benefit over chemo

15 October 2006

UK cancer drug developer Antisoma has reported strong final data from a Phase II trial of AS1404 in non-small cell lung cancer, which show very substantial survival benefit. Patients on AS1404, in addition to standard chemotherapy, had a median survival of 14.0 months, compared with 8.8 months in those treated with chemotherapy alone. This 5.2-month difference is one of the largest ever seen in a randomized controlled trial combining a novel agent with first-line chemotherapy for lung cancer.

Across the duration of the trial, patients treated with AS1404 had a 27% lower risk of dying than those receiving chemotherapy alone. Safety data from the trial were also encouraging. The addition of AS1404 to chemotherapy was well tolerated. These findings extend those announced in June and strongly support Antisoma's plans for a phase III trial in lung cancer.

The lung cancer study is one of three Phase II trials of the aptamer drug candidate. Positive prostate specific antigen response data were recently reported from a trial in prostate cancer and encouraging early data have been presented from an ovarian cancer study. Antisoma is currently in talks with a number of companies with a view to licensing the agent.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze