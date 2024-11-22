Anzag Reports Losses After Health Reforms

German drug wholesaler Anzag barely achieved sales targets in the shortened trading year between January and August 1994. Market share was not entirely maintained with sales of some 2.5 billion Deutschemarks ($1.8 billion). However, sales in the whole of the calender year for 1994 went up 4.5% to 3.8 billion marks - still below the market average for growth.

Losses of both sales and profits were due to the effects of health reforms, it was noted. Medical prescribing in 1994 was below the permitted limit by some 1.5 billion marks. Anzag adds that the increased trend towards direct sales in the self-medication market presented problems with this segment, which declined by 17% in value and 25% in volume.

Net profits were 22.2 million marks. On the basis of the full calender year, the rise in profits was 20%.