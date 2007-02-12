APHA scores US Congress' voting

The American Public Health Association has released its annual congressional record, which measures how members of Congress voted on legislation that is important to public health.

The APHA's report was compiled by examining hundreds of individual votes and selecting key public health votes during the second session of the 109th Congress in 2006.

In the Senate, 35 out of 100 senators voted in support of APHA's position on all five of the key issues for which their votes were recorded and received a 100% rating. Key Senate votes from 2006 included in this 2006 record focused on issues such as funding for influenza planning and vaccine development, funding for health and education programs and parental notification for abortions.