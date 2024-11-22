Apollon's Genevax trials

- Apollon expects to begin clinical trials of two of its DNA vaccine (Genevax) products by the end of this month, and the initial targets are HIV and T cell lymphoma. The vaccines consist of specific sequences of DNA injected intramuscularly to stimulate humoral and cellular immune responses. The company hopes to file Investigational New Drug applications in the USA for several other Genevax products, possibly for viral hepatitis, genital warts, tuberculosis, cancer and autoimmune disease, before the end of the year.
