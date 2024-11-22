Apollon/Wyeth-Ayerst DNA vaccine collaboration

- Apollon and Wyeth-Ayerst are jointly developing and commercializing a Genevax DNA vaccine technology with potential uses against a variety of diseases. Initial targets are HIV, herpes simplex and human papilloma virus. Under the terms of the multi-year deal, any products resulting from the project will be made by Apollon and sold exclusively to Wyeth-Ayerst for distribution. Milestone payments to Apollon could exceed $100 million, the firms said. The Genevax technology combines DNA with chemicals that encourage host cells to absorb antigenic material; expression of the foreign DNA in turn stimulates an appropriate immune response.