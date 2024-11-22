Apollon/Wyeth-Ayerst DNA vaccine collaboration

- Apollon and Wyeth-Ayerst are jointly developing and commercializing a Genevax DNA vaccine technology with potential uses against a variety of diseases. Initial targets are HIV, herpes simplex and human papilloma virus. Under the terms of the multi-year deal, any products resulting from the project will be made by Apollon and sold exclusively to Wyeth-Ayerst for distribution. Milestone payments to Apollon could exceed $100 million, the firms said. The Genevax technology combines DNA with chemicals that encourage host cells to absorb antigenic material; expression of the foreign DNA in turn stimulates an appropriate immune response.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze