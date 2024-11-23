Applied Analytical Industries Makes Euro Acquisition

Applied Analytical Industries of the USA has exercised its option toacquire LAB of Germany, a leading contract research and development organization. The transaction was consummated through the use of cash and assumption of LAB's existing debt. The aggregate acquisition price was around $18 million.
Based in Neu-Ulm, Germany, LAB is recognized as a leading provider of high-quality development services supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, according to AAI. The firm has operations in Germany, France, the UK and Hungary with estimated 1996 sales of $18 million.
AAI anticipates taking a one-time charge related to the transaction and expects the acquisition of LAB to be modestly accretive to its 1997 earnings. The amount of the charge has not yet been determined.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It's part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
