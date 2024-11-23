Approval For Faulding's Kadian

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Faulding's once-daily oral sustained-release morphine product, Kadian, for the relief of moderate to severe chronic cancer pain. It is the first approved product of its kind to offer 24-hour pain relief. A launch is expected in the next few months and it is to be marketed in the USA by a subsidiary of Zeneca. The US cancer analgesic market is estimated at $385 million per year.
Zeneca signed an agreement earlier this year with Faulding for the US rights to purchase, distribute and promote Kadian as part of its cancer product portfolio. Marketing applications have been filed in over 20 countries, with international sales expected to climb over the next few years.
