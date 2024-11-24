Sunday 24 November 2024

Aptadir Therapeutics

An Italian biotech company developing what it calls DiRs, or DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs) Interacting RNAs.

The firm launched in September 2024 with $1.6 million in pre-seed funding from the EXTEND initiative, which it aims to use to advance Aptadir Ce-49. EXTEND is an initiative of the Italian National Technology Transfer Hub, which was started by CDP Venture Capital and jointly funded by Evotec and Angelini Ventures and is dedicated to supporting biopharma to develop new therapies. It is the first biotech company launched under the EXTEND initiative.

The company's lead product, Aptadir Ce-49, has a delivery system that consists of nanoparticles that can target the myeloid compartment of a cell while sparing other tissues. Aptadir anticipates starting to test Aptadir Ce-49 in clinical trials by the end of 2025.

New RNA specialist launches in Milan with $1.6 million
24 September 2024
