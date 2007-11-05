Friday 22 November 2024

Aptivus gives durable response in HIV patients

5 November 2007

German drug major Boehringer Igelheim says that new data from the combined RESIST-1 and RESIST-2 studies show that Aptivus (tipranavir), plus Norvir (ritonavir), provides a superior and durable treatment response for up to three years in treatment-experienced HIV patients versus a comparator group of protease inhibitors, according to data presented at the 11th European AIDS Conference, held in Madrid, Spain.

At 156 weeks, Aptivus plus ritonavir continues to outperform a group of ritonavir-boosted comparator protease inhibitors that includes low-dose ritonavir-boosted lopinavir, amprenavir, saquinavir and indinavir. When compared to these agents, through three years of therapy, treatment response rates were almost three times higher in the Aptivus/r arm compared to the comparator arm (20.9% vs 7.5%).

Moreover, those on Aptivus/r combined with first-time use of enfuvirtide achieved four-fold greater treatment response rates than patients with comparator protease inhibitors (37.9% vs 8.2%). In this group, the proportion of patients who achieved a viral load of less than 50 copies/mL at week 156 was more than twice as high with Aptivus/r as with comparator protease inhibitors (21.8% vs 9.3%), the German firm noted. "The new data show that for patients who achieve successful HIV suppression with tipranavir, the results are usually maintained over the long term. In a patient population for which treatment options are limited, this is an important achievement," said lead study author Charles Hicks.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze