Aptuit completes Eagle Picher buy

USA-based Aptuit, which is focused on streamlining and supporting the early drug development process, says that it has completed the acquisition of US companies Eagle Picher Pharmaceutical and SSCI. The firm said that the purchases add active pharmaceutical ingredient development and manufacturing capabilities, as well as solid state chemistry, to its portfolio of services.
Aptuit said that it would also invest in its API facilities and analytical services for the development of protein and peptide-based drugs. Financial terms of the purchase were not provided.
