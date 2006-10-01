Aptuit to acquire API plants from EaglePicher

Aptuit has signed an agreement to acquire the assets and operations of fellow USA-based EaglePicher Pharmaceutical Services, which will significantly expand its capabilities in active pharmaceutical ingredient development and drug substance manufacturing. The firm says it will build state-of-the-art API development-scale capabilities in the EaglePicher facilities and in new facilities around the globe. As part of the deal, Aptuit will acquire EaglePicher's facilities in Lenexa, Kansas and Harrisonville, Missouri. The firm hopes the transaction will allow it to provide its customers with process development, novel route development, preclinical drug substance supply, clinical drug substance supply, radio synthesis, niche commercial supply and technology transfer packages.