Aptuit to acquire API plants from EaglePicher

Aptuit has signed an agreement to acquire the assets and operations of fellow USA-based EaglePicher Pharmaceutical Services, which will significantly expand its capabilities in active pharmaceutical ingredient development and drug substance manufacturing. The firm says it will build state-of-the-art API development-scale capabilities in the EaglePicher facilities and in new facilities around the globe. As part of the deal, Aptuit will acquire EaglePicher's facilities in Lenexa, Kansas and Harrisonville, Missouri. The firm hopes the transaction will allow it to provide its customers with process development, novel route development, preclinical drug substance supply, clinical drug substance supply, radio synthesis, niche commercial supply and technology transfer packages.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze