Aradigm Corp's AERx "Twice As Effective" As Injectables

- Aradigm Corp has said that a clinical study comparing its non-invasive insulin delivery system, AERx, which allows insulin to be inhaled rather than injected, with the injectable method of administration, has found that AERx is twice as effective in reducing blood glucose levels because of the direct delivery to the lungs and the heightened absorption of insulin into the bloodstream. The company and an undisclosed partner are conducting preclinical studies with the system in combination with an unnamed protein drug.