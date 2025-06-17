Arcera Life Sciences

Formed in 2024 by ADQ, a sovereign wealth fund, Arcera consolidates several pharmaceutical businesses, including Acino (Switzerland), Birgi Mefar Group (Türkiye), and Amoun Pharmaceutical Company (Egypt), into a single platform focused on broadening access to healthcare solutions across emerging and established markets.

The company operates in over 90 countries across four continents, with a portfolio of more than 2,000 branded medicines spanning a wide range of therapeutic areas. Arcera maintains manufacturing and packaging facilities in seven countries and employs over 6,500 people globally.

In June 2025, Arcera entered into exclusive licensing and supply agreements with South Korea-based AriBio for AR1001, an investigational oral therapy for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. The agreement grants Arcera commercialization rights in Latin America, the Middle East, Southern Africa, Ukraine, and parts of Eurasia. The deal is valued at up to $600 million, contingent on regulatory and commercial milestones.



























