Archemix granted two EU aptamer patents

Archemix, a USA-based specialist in aptamer therapeutics, has been issued two patents by the European Patent Office. According to the firm, the patents, EP 0 786 469 and EP 0 668 931, broadly cover methods for the identification and use of aptamers for therapeutic applications. These claims are the foundation for the fundamental methods of selecting aptamer therapeutics using the SELEX platform.
Diagnostic claims were also allowed in this action. These are owned by Archemix collaborator SomaLogic, a company developing aptamers for diagnostic applications and instrument platforms.
Specifically, EP 0 668 931 includes claims that cover methods for identifying aptamers with improved characteristics such as decreased size, improved stability, improved target binding, resistance to clearance, the capability to cross tissue or cell membrane barriers, or the ability to modify the biological activity of the target, Archemix noted.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze