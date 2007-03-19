Archemix granted two EU aptamer patents

Archemix, a USA-based specialist in aptamer therapeutics, has been issued two patents by the European Patent Office. According to the firm, the patents, EP 0 786 469 and EP 0 668 931, broadly cover methods for the identification and use of aptamers for therapeutic applications. These claims are the foundation for the fundamental methods of selecting aptamer therapeutics using the SELEX platform.

Diagnostic claims were also allowed in this action. These are owned by Archemix collaborator SomaLogic, a company developing aptamers for diagnostic applications and instrument platforms.

Specifically, EP 0 668 931 includes claims that cover methods for identifying aptamers with improved characteristics such as decreased size, improved stability, improved target binding, resistance to clearance, the capability to cross tissue or cell membrane barriers, or the ability to modify the biological activity of the target, Archemix noted.