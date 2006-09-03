Ardana granted US Teverelix patent

Edinburgh, UK-based drugmaker Ardana has been granted US patent number 7,098,305, covering the long-acting formulation of its gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist, Teverelix.

The patent is subject to a US term extension, which means that it is not due to expire in the USA until April 2023. According to Ardana, his award forms part of its growing intellectual property portfolio around its R&D activities.

Teverelix is Ardana's lead development compound and is in Phase II clinical trials in two indications - prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia, with Phase I studies ongoing in endometriosis.