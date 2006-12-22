Ardana posts strong Ph II Teverelix LA data

Scottish drugmaker Ardana says that preliminary results from a Phase II study of its lead development compound, the gonadotrophin-releasing hormone antagonist, Teverelix Long-Acting, in benign prostatic hyperplasia, were positive. The agent, administered as a single subcutaneous injection, demonstrated symptomatic improvement from as early as week two and the duration of the effect appears to be in the order of eight weeks based upon a preliminary analysis of the relevant clinical endpoint, the International Prostate Symptom Score.

The Phase II, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial investigated the effects and safety profile of two different doses of Teverelix LA when administered as a single subcutaneous injection to treatment-naive patients with BPH (total number of patients was 84). The findings in this study confirm the effects of Teverelix LA on symptoms of BPH as previously reported and the firm noted that further analysis of data is ongoing.