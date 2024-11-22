Friday 22 November 2024

Ares-Serono Earnings Down Due To High R&D

26 March 1995

As a result of reporting lower earnings, due to high research and development investment and lower sales in some markets, for the year ended December 31, 1994, Swiss company Ares-Serono's share price fell 4.6%. Earnings from continued operations totaled $38.6, down 61% on 1993. R&D spending increased 21.7% to $138.3 million, and sales reached $636.8 million, a decline of 5%, mainly due to lower turnover in Spain and Italy. Without the negative impact of these two markets, sales would have increased 22.3%.

The company says that fourth-quarter 1994 sales and earnings were also influenced by a shortage in Europe and the USA of some of its products. This shortage, combined with lower sales in Italy, lead to a temporarily unfavorable product mix in terms of profitability.

Following the completion of Phase III clinical trials in the USA, the US Food and Drug Administration approved a Treatment Investigational New Drug program in December 1994 for the use of Ares-Serono's mammalian cell-derived recombinant human growth hormone Serostim in HIV-associated catabolism, which is a leading cause of death in people suffering with AIDS.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze