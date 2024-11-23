Ares-Serono's Net Income Makes Quarterly Increase

Switzerland's Ares-Serono achieved net income in the third quarter of 1995 of $8.5 million, up 2.4%. The company said that this represents a steady increase in net income over previous quarters in 1995. However, for the first nine months of the year, net income amounted to $20.6 million, a decrease of 23%.

Quarterly net sales grew 17.6% to $175.9 million. In the nine-month period, sales were $502.7 million, up 8.3%. Pharmaceutical sales in North America in the first nine months were $129.5 million. In Europe, they increased 9%, and in Latin America drug sales advanced 9.5%. In Japan, the increase was 33.8%.

In October, A-S' infertility treatment Gonal-F (recombinant human follicle- stimulating hormone) became the first pharmaceutical product to receive approval through the new centralized application procedure of the European Medicines Evaluation Agency (Marketletter October 30). Launch of the product is expected soon in several European markets.