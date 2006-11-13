Argenta initiates Ph I trial of ADC4022

Harlow, UK-based Argenta Discovery has initiated a clinical trial with ADC4022, an investigational medicine for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and severe asthma. The Phase I study is scheduled to enroll 36 healthy volunteers with ADC4022 dosed by inhalation and is designed to assess the tolerability and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of the agent when given alone or co-administered with marketed inhaled corticosteroids.
Preclinical studies undertaken by Argenta indicate that ADC4022 and inhaled corticosteroids have little effect on lung inflammation when given separately, but are synergistic combined.
Christopher Ashton, Argenta's chief executive, stated that the firm hopes to commence a pilot Phase II efficacy study in patients with COPD next year after successfully completing this Phase I trial.
