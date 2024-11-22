Argus Begins Phase I AnnamycinLF Trials

Argus Pharmaceuticals has started a Phase I, dose-ranging trial of AnnamycinLF (liposomal annamycin) after preclinical data, presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting last week, showed that the drug is a promising treatment for cancers resistant to therapy with anthracycline antibiotics like doxorubicin.
In addition to activity in doxorubicin-resistant tumors, AnnamycinLF also appears to have a lower rate of cardiotoxicity than doxorubicin. In the preclinical studies, the agent demonstrated significant antitumor activity against multidrug resistant cell lines and animal tumor models (expressing the MDR-1 protein). In chronic mouse cardiotoxicity studies assessing equal doses of doxorubicin and AnnamycinLF, the incidence of cardiac lesions was 60%-70% and less than 10% respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze