Ariad Pharmaceuticals says that it has agreed to sell 3,112,945 shares of its common stock pursuant to its effective shelf registration statements in an underwritten offering. The underwriter has been granted an option to purchase up to an additional 466,942 shares of the firm's common stock to cover over-allotments.
Ariad expects the net proceeds from the sale of the shares will be around $14.0 million. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by the company.
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) is acting as sole underwriter for the offering. Ariad expects the deal to close on or about October 25, subject to customary closing conditions and, as a result of this transaction, the company will have no remaining shares available under shelf registration statements.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze