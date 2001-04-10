Friday 22 November 2024

Ark Therapeutics reports progress with glioma gene therapy

10 April 2001

Anglo-Finnish biotechnology company Ark Therapeutics has reported thatits EG009 gene therapy has been shown to double survival times in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial involving patients with malignant glioma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

EG009 therapy involves the post-surgical injection into the brain of a Herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase gene, carried by an adenoviral vector, followed by the systemic administration of the antiviral ganciclovir several days later. Cells transfected with the gene therapy produce the thymidine kinase enzyme, which converts ganciclovir into a toxic metabolite which kills both transfected and neighboring cells. As most of the cells in the healthy brain do not divide, they cannot be transfected by the virus and so are protected from this effect.

The mean survival time for patients treated with adenoviral EG009 was 15 months, compared to 8.3 months in controls and 7.4 months in patients who received the same gene delivered by a retrovirus. A larger Phase IIb trial is now underway in Finland.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze