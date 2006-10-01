Ark to launch Flaminal gel in UK

London, UK-based Ark Therapeuitcs says it will launch its topical antimicrobial wound-care gel, Flaminal, in the UK in early October. The company added that the product will be marketed to hospitals and community nurses using its existing UK sales force, which currently sells the firm's Kerraboot device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers.

Flaminal, which Ark in-licensed from Belgian firm FlenPharma, is a non-cytotoxic alginate gel with anti-microbial properties. Studies have demonstrated that the product causes a three-fold increase in the rate of wound healing, and that it is particularly effective against Streptococcus pyogenes and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

The launch follows the firm's success in securing price reimbursement from the UK National Health Service Business Service Authority, and will see two formulations of the product come to market for use in both wet and dry wounds.