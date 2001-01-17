ArQule merging with Camitro in $95M deal

Massachusetts, USA-based firm ArQule has entered into a merger agreementwith Camitro Corp of California, which the former says is part of its strategy "to become the leading chemistry-based pharmaceutical discovery company." ArQule notes that it will improve the efficiency of its drug discovery programs by integrating Camitro's in silico predictive modeling for ADMET (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Elimination, Toxicity) with its own "demonstrated capabilities in small-molecule design and its expertise in high-throughput, automated chemistry."
The transaction is valued at approximately $95 million and ArQule is issuing approximately 3.4 million shares in exchange for all of Camitro's outstanding stock. ArQule may also pay cash, capped at $10 million, to the latter's stockholders at closing, depending on the final valuation. David Hastings, ArQule's chief financial officer, said that that "2001 will be a year of investment in Camitro's technology" and, after that,the latter firm should contribute positively to cash flow.
Mr Hastings added that ArQule expects to increase spending on R&D by $10 million and on marketing and general administration by $5 million during 2001, which he claimed should "ensure the maximum future potential for Camitro's technology."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze