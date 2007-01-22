Arrow's A-689 enters preclinical development

Arrow Therapeutics, a London, UK-based antiviral drug discovery and development company, says that a further hepatitis C compound, A-689, has entered full preclinical development.
The agent is the second compound from Arrow's broad approach to the NS5a target to enter development. November 2006 saw Arrow's first hepatitis C compound, A-831, enter Phase I trials. Both compounds target the novel NS5a protein but have completely different chemical structures and bind to the target at different sites.
Once again, A-689 originates from Arrow's focused chemical library and was optimized in-house. The compound has shown highly potent activity in the replicon assay and has an excellent therapeutic index and good pharmacokinetic properties. Phase I trials on A-689 are planned for the second half of 2007, the firm noted.
