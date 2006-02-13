Arrow's A-831 enters preclinical development

Arrow Therapeutics, a London, UK-based antiviral drug discovery company, says that its lead hepatitis C drug, A-831, has entered full preclinical development.
According to the firm, the agent has shown potent activity in the replicon assay and has an excellent therapeutic index and good pharmacokinetic properties, as well as displaying a novel mechanism of action targeting the NS5a protein.
Phase I trials on the compound are planned for the second half, by which time a further compound from the firm's second anti-HCV program, also targeting the NS5a protein, is expected to enter preclinical development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze