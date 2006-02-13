Arrow's A-831 enters preclinical development

Arrow Therapeutics, a London, UK-based antiviral drug discovery company, says that its lead hepatitis C drug, A-831, has entered full preclinical development.

According to the firm, the agent has shown potent activity in the replicon assay and has an excellent therapeutic index and good pharmacokinetic properties, as well as displaying a novel mechanism of action targeting the NS5a protein.

Phase I trials on the compound are planned for the second half, by which time a further compound from the firm's second anti-HCV program, also targeting the NS5a protein, is expected to enter preclinical development.