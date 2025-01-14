Tuesday 14 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

ARTBIO

A clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical company developing a new class of targeted alpha radioligand therapies (ARTs).

The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-precursor isotope (212Pb) and tumor-specific targets to create therapeutics with the potential for highest efficacy and safety. The company's AlphaDirect technology, a first-of-its-kind 212Pb isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs. 

ARTBIO is advancing multiple pipeline programs with lead program AB001 in first-in-human trials as of Q1 2025.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ARTBIO News

J&J’s Margaret Yu named Artbio CMO
10 January 2025
ARTBIO inks exclusive deal with 3BP to grow radioligand pipeline
14 November 2024
More ARTBIO news >


Today's issue

OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
Biotechnology
OSE Immunotherapeutics names chief development officer
14 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
NMPA full approval for Orpathys
14 January 2025
Biotechnology
Roche dives deeper into Dyno collaboration
13 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Servier appoints David Lee to executive committee
13 January 2025
Biotechnology
Mediar Therapeutics inks IPF deal with Lilly
13 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDC brings in CCO and MD
13 January 2025
Biotechnology
Ouro Medicines debuts with $120 million financing
13 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze