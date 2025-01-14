The unique ARTBIO approach selects the optimal alpha-precursor isotope (212Pb) and tumor-specific targets to create therapeutics with the potential for highest efficacy and safety. The company's AlphaDirect technology, a first-of-its-kind 212Pb isolation method, enables a distributed manufacturing approach for the reliable production and delivery of ARTs.

ARTBIO is advancing multiple pipeline programs with lead program AB001 in first-in-human trials as of Q1 2025.