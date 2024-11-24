ARTCLINE GmbH

ARTCLINE was founded as a spin-off from the University of Rostock. The company is developing innovative diagnostic and therapeutic procedures for intensive care medicine. The focus is on a novel immune cell-based extracorporeal procedure for the treatment of septic shock.

The company has developed a novel immune cell-based extracorporeal sepsis therapy ARTICE® for patients and medical practitioners worldwide. Effectiveness, safety and ease of use are the most important attributes of our therapy.