Asac Eyes USA

The Spanish group Asac Pharmaceutical International, which is made up of five pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies, has taken its first steps to enter the US market through the establishment of IPI (International Pharmaceutical Immunology) Asac in Florida.
Asac has also signed an agreement with companies in Portugal to market its products there, reports Spain's financial daily, Cinco Dias. Asac is also reported to be looking for new raw materials in Guatemala and Russia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze