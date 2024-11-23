Asac Eyes USA

The Spanish group Asac Pharmaceutical International, which is made up of five pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies, has taken its first steps to enter the US market through the establishment of IPI (International Pharmaceutical Immunology) Asac in Florida.

Asac has also signed an agreement with companies in Portugal to market its products there, reports Spain's financial daily, Cinco Dias. Asac is also reported to be looking for new raw materials in Guatemala and Russia.