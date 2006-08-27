ASCO/NCCN publish guide for breast and colorectal cancer quality care

The American Society of Clinical Oncology and the National Comprehensive Cancer Network have collaborated to develop seven evidence-based quality measures for breast and colorectal cancers. The ASCO/NCCN Quality Measures can be applied to assess the extent to which oncologists are providing quality care to their patients. The measures and their specifications are available on-line at www.asco.org/qualitymeasures and www.nccn.org.
They are appropriate for diverse measurement uses, including provider self-assessment, quality improvement programs and external quality monitoring. If appropriately implemented, the quality measures could serve as tools for future pay-for-reporting programs.
The Measures address processes of care that have been linked to patient outcomes, including survival, and apply to large numbers of cancer patients and target areas in which variation in care has been demonstrated.
