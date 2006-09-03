ASEAN five to adopt drug exports standards

The Geneva-headquartered International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations says that several members of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam) are maintaining their goal of the adoption of common standards for the documentation of pharmaceuticals exports, by the end of the year.

The move is designed to slash the tariff costs and remove the layers of red tape, in order to make the unified Chinese drug market more attractive to manufacturers. Malaysian Trade Minister Rafidah Aziz said that the adoption of standards across the region would expedite the flow of goods and keep costs to a minimum.

The IFPMA added that other members of the ASEAN (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and the Philippines) are expected to implement the standards by December 31, 2008. ASEAN has also agreed to adopt a "standstill" on non-tariff barriers.