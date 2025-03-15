A clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation.

Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics designed to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation. Founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland, the company leverages hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics (HDTs) to address diseases across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. Ashvattha’s proprietary nanomedicine technology allows for precise drug delivery, potentially redefining precision medicine.

In January 2025, Ashvattha secured up to $50 million in additional Series B financing, led by Tribe Capital with participation from existing investors led by Natural Capital. The funding will support the completion of its ongoing Phase II ophthalmology trial and Phase I/II neuroinflammation trial. The company's leading candidate, migaldendranib (MGB; D-4517.2), is a subcutaneous therapy for neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). Interim Phase II results show a substantial reduction in the need for supplemental aflibercept, maintaining visual acuity and reducing subretinal fluid, with an excellent safety profile. These findings will be presented at the Angiogenesis 2025 conference.

Ashvattha’s targeted nanomedicine approach offers a novel, at-home, subcutaneous therapy for treating bilateral ophthalmic diseases, differentiating it from current intravitreal injection-based treatments. With a growing pipeline of over 100 HDTs and a broad focus on inflammatory diseases, cancer, and autoimmune disorders, the company continues to advance its mission of transforming precision medicine.